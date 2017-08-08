Rushford teen donates long locks to charity

A kindhearted teen has brushed her own troubles aside to help support a children’s charity.

Cancer sufferer Poppy Cruse has had her long locks cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust which makes real hair wigs for sick children.

Poppy Cruse's long locks

The 18 year old, who usually hates having her hair trimmed, organised the sponsored haircut to ‘give something back’ to the charity which is providing her with a free wig.

Poppy, of Rushford, discovered a lump on her neck at the end of May and was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma the following month.

She is about to start her second cycle of chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, which will be followed by several more.

“Over the past couple of months mine and my family’s lives have been completely turned upside down by my diagnosis,” she said.

The West Suffolk College student, who is studying Level 3 Applied Science, brought the appointment at JC Beauty, in Thetford, forward from August 15 to Tuesday when her hair suddenly began to fall out on Monday.

Surprisingly, she was delighted with the result after hairdresser Carlie Vincent had snipped off her long plaits.

“I actually quite like it like this,” she exclaimed.

Poppy had hoped to raise £900 for the Little Princess Trust, enough to cover the cost of making a free wig for a child, but her Justgiving page is already approaching £4,000.

“I am completely overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and support, I really didn’t think I would raise that much,” she said.

Her mother Janet, who watched the haircut take place, said: “She’s been really positive about it all, even though we had to bring it forward suddenly because her hair started falling out. Because we know the hairdressers it’s been less traumatic and I think she looks terrific.”

Poppy is now planning to have her hair cut even shorter in a couple of weeks’ time.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poppy-cruse.