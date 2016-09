The A143 at Ixworth was partially blocked in this morning’s rush hour following a collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Volkswagen Jetta on the southbound side at about 9am.

Traffic queues quickly built up as two ambulance crews treated a woman in her 30s, who was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Suffolk Police said there were only minor injuries but one side of the road was blocked until the vehicles were recovered at about 10am.