Running and pushing brings in thousands of pounds for Bardwell event

The third annual Bardwell Tractor Run and Bale Push saw more than 70 tractors take to the roads for two charities.

The event also saw 14 other vehicles ranging from classic cars to Land Rovers join the convoy through villages.

Tractors of all models and ages took to the country roads

Lee Maddox, one of the organisers, was very happy with how it went.

He said: “The run went brilliantly and we beat last year’s total by two thousand pounds, which is great.

“The event just seems to grow and grow in popularity each year, the first one we only had a few tractors, now we are getting more and more people involved, it is just brilliant.”

The run started at Toplink Farm in Bardwell and using country roads went through places such as Coney Weston, Walsham-le-Willows, Badwell Ash, Hopton, Redgrave, Barningham, Rickinghall, Botesdale and Stanton, with people watching the vehicles as they passed.

Mr Maddox said they had raised £5,000 which will be split over two charities, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is for bereaved British Armed Forces children, and Target Ovarian Cancer.

He said: “We would not be able to do it for the charities without the people who gave money, supported on the roads, helped with both events and the sponsors, so thank you everyone.”