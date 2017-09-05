Runners transform Bury St Edmunds park into sea of colour

Hundreds of runners were showered with coloured powder at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) third Colour Dash in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

Nowton Park was transformed with an explosion of colour at the messy, fun-filled event which saw some 400 runners of all ages and abilities complete a 5km course while being covered in ‘paint’ – biodegradable powdered cornflour – creating truly impressive results.

The start of the Colour Dash in Nowton Park on Sunday. Picture by Suzy Abbott

With funds still coming in, it is not yet known exactly how much the event raised but early indications suggest it could be as much as £5,000.

Natasha Brame, EACH Suffolk community fund-raiser, said: “It was great to once again bring a sea of colour to Bury.

“A big thank you to everyone who took part for helping raise such a phenomenal amount of money, which will go towards the vital care and support EACH provides for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“Our thanks also to everyone who volunteered, ensuring the event was a success. Our attentions now turn to our Glow Walks in Felixstowe and Stowmarket on October 28.”

Colour Dash in Nowton Park on Sunday. Picture by Suzy Abbott

The charity’s first Stowmarket Glow Walk will take place between 6pm and 8pm, starting and finishing at Finborough School.

Families are encouraged to complete the three-mile walk in their best fancy dress, with a mini disco to end the spooky fun.

To find out more, visit www.each.org.uk.

