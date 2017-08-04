Runners go the distance for Bury St Edmunds rehab charity

Hundreds of people took part in a Bury St Edmunds-based addiction charity’s inaugural running event at the weekend.

A total of 286 people competed in Focus12’s RecoverRace on Sunday, a HaverSports-run event which took place at The Highwaymans, in Risby, consisting of three timed races.

Half marathon participants

Kyle Norris crossed the 12km finish line first in an impressive 48 minutes, while the half marathon race was won by Tony Bacon in an hour and 20 minutes and Jake Hayward came first in the 1.2 mile fun run at seven minutes and 11 seconds.

Tony Kimber, chief executive of Focus12, said they would ‘definitely’ be hosting the event, or something similar, again next year.

He said: “It was an amazing day and even the weather was good for us. To see so many people coming out to support us, and so keen to know about the life-saving work we do was truly inspirational.

“We all know the beneficial effects exercise has physically, but It does so much good for our mental health too and being out in the open air running with such lovely people made me feel good.”

RecoverRace 12km participants

Focus12 is now looking forward to its reunion and 20th birthday celebrations at The Apex, Bury, on September 24.

“It’s open to everyone and we’d love local people to come along and find out more about addiction, therapy and recovery,” said Mr Kimber.

To find out more it click here.