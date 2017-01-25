Rugby club members hit perfect pitch to raise hundreds for hospice care

Rugby players and their supporters have raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Members of Bury Rugby Club, along with their fans, formed a charitable choir, just before Christmas.

The group raised £363 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which provides care and support for people in the later stages of life, as well as in the community and at home.

The choir visited a number of pubs and restaurants where they serenaded the public with festive tunes.

“A big thank you not just to Bury Rugby Club for their continued support but to all of the town’s pubs and restaurants who happily opened their doors to the charitable singers.

“A big thanks also to all of the public who generously donated to the charity,” said George Chilvers, St Nicholas Hospice Care Community Fund–raiser.