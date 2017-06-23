Rolling Stone’s finds join treasure at Bury’s Moyse’s Hall Museum

Treasures gathered by a Rolling Stone are part of a new exhibition now on at Moyse’s Hall Museum.

Lost Property: From Private Loss to Public Gain is an exhibition of treasure and archaeological finds from across two counties and includes items found by keen metal detectorist Bill Wyman, the Rolling Stone who has written books on the subject.

Rolling Stone Bill Wyman metal detecting inb the 1990s Picture by Bill Wyman

Bill said: “I have always been interested in archaeology and early cultures and when I bought a manor house in Suffolk in 1968, I kept finding fragments in the grounds which inspired my interest even more.

“In the early 1990s, I bought my first C.Scope metal detector and this helped me uncover the site of a Roman homestead, and helped me relearn my history.

“I’ve been a serious detecting enthusiast ever since and was delighted when my daughter Katie showed an interest the hobby.”

The exhibition was opened this week and also marks the 20th anniversary of the Portable Antiquities Scheme, which allows museums to acquire items that have been declared treasure.

The Hepworth Ring at Moyses Hall Museum

St Edmundsbury Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure, culture and heritage Joanna Rayner said: “Moyse’s Hall purchased the very first item recorded under the Portable Antiquities Scheme, the Hepworth Ring, in 1998, so it is fitting to now stage this fascinating collection of exhibits, on the 20th anniversary of the scheme.

“The recent upgrade to the museum not only shows the continued focus on heritage and culture in St Edmundsbury but has allowed heritage officers to develop a wide range of items for display.”

Moyse’s Hall’s upgrade is to national Government Indemnity Scheme museum standards, enabling it to display national and international treasures.

The museum and Suffolk County Council Archaeology Service worked closely with 19 regional metal detecting groups for the exhibition.

The finds include a Neolithic arrowhead, 13th century St John figurine found in Rattlesden, the sixth century Flixton Beaker and a Roman coin hoard.

Lost Property: From Private Loss to Public Gain, will run until October 1 with a number of themed events during the summer, including a lecture by Time Team presenter and Wiltshire County Council archaeologist, Phil Harding on August 18.