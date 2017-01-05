Rogue trader warning in Bury St Edmunds

Police have issued a ‘rogue trader’ warning after a group of men were ‘cold-calling’ and offering roofing or other work in the Severn Road area of Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police say the men have allegedly sought cash sums in advance of work, without identification, receipt, contract or business credentials being provided.

It is believed that at least one victim has handed over a significant sum of money for work that was not completed.

A police spokesperson said: “Rogue traders trick people into paying very high prices for unnecessary or shoddy work primarily on homes or garden maintenance.”

They suggest to avoid becoming a victim of rogue traders, follow these steps:

*Never agree to have work done by somebody who is just passing and never take their word that it needs to be done.

*Never pay for work before it is completed.

*Never accept any offer to drive you to the bank to withdraw money.

*Always get a few quotes for any work that you do need done.

*If you need work done, then find a reputable tradesman by visiting www.checkatrade.com or calling by phone on 0333 0146 190. Checkatrade is a tradesperson registration scheme endorsed by Suffolk Trading Standards.

Further advice can be accessed via:

Suffolk Police Crime Prevention

Suffolk Trading Standards

Citizens’ Advice or call CAB on 03444 111 444