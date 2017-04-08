Road re-opened after Barton Mills petrol station blaze

Northbound and one southbound lane of the A11 at Barton Mills had been re-opened by 9.30am, after a fire at the Esso service station at the Fiveways roundabout, which started just after 6.50am today, caused major disruption on all approach roads.

Four fire engines - from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket - and a water carrier were at the scene to bring the fire under control.

Area fire commander Nigel Vincent from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service praised a shop worker for their quick thinking after the fire had broken out. “We had the call just after 7am to what was reported as a small fire in a shop area of a service station. The shop worker acted quickly and isolated the forecourt using the isolation switch and evacuated the building.

“When the first crew from Mildenhall turned up they were faced with a well-developed fire within the shop that had broken through the roof.”

He said more crews were called and they had to tackle the fire from the outside as it was too dangerous to go inside and it was possible the roof could collapse.

He added: “The fire became quite severe several minutes later and crews fought to bring it under control.” aid: “The first attending crews quickly isolated the forecourt so that means basically they cut all the electricity supply off to the forecourt which renders the pumps unable to draw petrol from the tanks underground which isolates the petrol supplies on site away from the fire.”