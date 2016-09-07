River Lark clean up campaign earns national praise

Volunteers who have battled to return the River Lark to its former trout stream glory have been praised by a national conservation body.

As the volunteers from the Bury St Edmunds Trout Club and Lark Angling Preservation Trust prepare for the next phase of their project by nursing nine million blue-winged olive mayfly eggs, brought 180 miles to repopulate the river, their work has been praised by the Salmon and Trout Conservation UK (S&TC).

Female blue winged olice mayfly Picture: Stuart Crofts ANL-160209-170125001

The S&TC is also now including the Lark on its national Riverfly Census which monitors the health of rivers by measuring their invertebrate population.

Its chief executive Paul Knight said: “Our 2015 census results have highlighted that many of our iconic rivers are suffering from serious pollution problems. However, the River Lark project sheds a beacon of light and demonstrates that individual groups can really make a difference.

“The volunteers on the Lark should be congratulated for their relentless determination to succeed.”

Ian Hawkins, the trout club’s fishery officer, with Glenn Smithson and other volunteers from the two clubs have spent a decade improving the river and even returning parts canalised in past centuries to meandering courses.

Ian praised work done by the late Dr Nigel Jomes to improve the river’s flow. He added: “We have ensured the sympathetic planting of the river with a wide range of native water marginal species sought for their added colour and nectar provision to attract insects.”

Blue winged olive mayflies were lost after an oil leak polluted the river in 2011, but the volunteers have brought nine million eggs from Wiltshire which will be released into the river in March.