Richard Green will host period homes event at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

A one day event at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds will showcase a wide range of specialists and experts who can make life in a period home even better.

The Richard Green Period Homes Event will be held on Sunday August 20, bringing together a range of services period home owners can sometimes need.

The best local experts have been invited to deliver solutions to tricky problems as well as entertaining visitors and presenting new ideas.

Architects, surveyors, craftsmen, professionals, structural engineers, interior designers and specialist glaziers as well as local historical organisations and wildlife specialists are being invited to come together to offer a one-stop shop for all things relating to period homes.

There will be one-to-one meetings where people can book a slot for specialist advice while speakers will offer short anecdotes and talks. A keynote speaker will also feature on the day.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, comes in response to requests from clients and it is hoped will be the first of many.

Richard Green Estate Agents in association with Whitworth, architects and surveyors are hosting the event.

David Sayer, director of Richard Green said: “By gathering together a team of local experts to provide information, advice and guidance, we hope that visitors can find out more about how to enjoy, maintain, renovate and restore their property, but more than this, so that they can celebrate and enjoy life in their period home.”

Suzanne Stevenson, office manager, added: “We have been delighted with the response to date with every exhibitor we have approached grasping the opportunity with great enthusiasm. This event is a must for period homeowners, builders and tradespeople alike.”

If you wish to take part there is still space for exhibitors. Email suzanne@richardgreen.uk.com or visit www.therichardgreenperiodhomesevent.co.uk