Richard Green Period Homes event at Bury St Edmunds Apex is hailed a success

The first Period Homes Event run by Richard Green Estate Agents proved a roaring success with hundreds visiting annd almost 50 companies and organisations exhibiting.

The Apex in Bury was home to a wide variety of exhibitors as people gained valuable tips and contacts about the skills and techniques for caring for period properties.

Mayor Cllr Terry Clements welcomed the visitors and spoke about the important heritage of Bury St Edmunds which has one of the highest concentrations of listed buildings.

There were talks held in Studio Two every half an hour and organisers are so pleased with the event’s success they are planning its successor next year.

David Sayer, director at Richard Green, said: “We knew there would be a really positive response because we were driven to bring the best experts together to answer our clients’ questions about living in, renovating and restoring their period homes.”

Among the experts at the event were thatchers, lime specialists, pargetters, wrought iron specialists, tree surgeons and stained glass artists.

The next event will run on Sunday September 30 2018.

Winners of the stands which were judged by Cllrs Aleric Pugh and Jo Rayner were: Most Informative stand - Safer Neighbourhood Team; Most Interactive stand - Orchard Barn; Best Presented stand: Sunsquare. Others mentioned were: Most Informative - Jubilee Finance; Most Interactive - D J Evans, Woven Worlds and Bury St Edmunds Past and Present Society; Best Presented: Heritage Classic Fireplaces and Stoves, Emmerson Critchley and Gadd Brothers.