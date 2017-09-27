REVIEW: The One and only Nik Kershaw still packs a punch at Apex gig

An Evening with Nik Kershaw, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, September 20

I’m just about old enough to remember Suffolk 80s pop star Nik Kershaw in his heydey. His album The Riddle was a family favourite which always inspired me to sing my own version of the lyrics (who knew ‘donkey horses’ was actually ‘Don Quixote’?).

Nik Kershaw at the Apex, 22 September 2017 Picture: Shawn Pearce Photography

So I was thrilled to not only learn the correct lyrics, but hear that Nik’s voice has improved with age and his songs have lost none of their punch.

Nik – on stage with his guitar and a skillfully-used loop pedal – performed a two-hour acoustic set of new and old material to a receptive audience.

Throughout he kept us entertained with tales from his career and his own acerbic wit. My husband, who had never heard of Nik, said he thoroughly enjoyed the show because ‘he’s a really funny bloke who can sing’.

I suspect everyone else in the audience would agree.

Camille Berriman