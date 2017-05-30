REVIEW: Dixie Strollers return with a bang

The Dixie Strollers at The Apex, May 26

Making their third appearance at the Bury St Edmunds Festival were The Dixie Strollers – and it was easy to see why they keep being invited back.

This six-piece jazz band, who list the legendary Ronnie Scott’s on an extensive CV, gave a highly-polished performance that belied their tender years.

Taking inspiration from 1920s’ New Orleans, the playlist was punctuated by some brilliant numbers, giving each musician time to show off their undoubted skills.

From Louis Armstrong’s Sweet Georgia Brown to Duke Ellington’s Caravan, this hour-long concert had it all, including some laughs in between songs.

My personal favourite had to be the fast-paced I’ve Found a New Baby, taken from blues and jazz vocalist Ethel Waters. What a tune.

And the only blot on an otherwise perfect lunchtime? The cherry tomato that exploded from my sandwich en-route to The Apex, leaving me desperately trying to remove a pesky stain from my shirt (yes, I’m holding the band partially responsible for this aberration).

Otherwise, this proved a brilliant way to spend an hour, helped by the presence of my jazz enthusiast wife, who suffered no such misfortune with her sandwich, I should point out.

So, shall we say same time next year, boys?