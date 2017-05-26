REVIEW: Aurora Orchestra at the Apex, May 24

This year’s Bury St Edmunds Festival has once again invited ‘creative critics’ to review a number of performances.

In an effort to encourage youngsters to engage with art and celebrate their voices, the festival has partnered with several schools to capture the experiences of their Year 5 pupils in writing. Below are a selection of reviews of the Aurora Orchestra’s show at The Apex on Wednesday by students at Glade Primary in Brandon.

Nicholas Collon, conductor of Aurora Orchestra

The conductor is really good because he was conducting the performers to express their feelings. The conductor’s hands moved so gracefully it’s like a water drop landing on a leaf. Sometimes he would jump up and down on his tippie toes to go into the crazier notes, it was like an elephant trumping to get to water. The acoustics were brilliant. I could hear everything, it was amazing. The orchestra didn’t forget their music, well not that I know of! The audience absolutely screamed and cheered, they didn’t think about anyone else’s ears. The quality was fantastic I couldn’t believe my eyes, I was flabbergasted. Their music was imaginative, you could almost miss the quieter music not like the louder music.

By Kayleigh Walker, age 10

Nicholas Collon conducted a fabulous piece that really proved that we aren’t the only people enjoying it. With the musicians having no music stands you can really tell how much they enjoy playing. The stunning looks of the Apex hall couldn’t have fitted better with the graceful movements of Collon’s hand. The diminishing diminuendos echoed from the soul of the instruments and then crept to a smooth whisper. The breath-taking build ups would leave you stunned and the acoustics would give it a fantastic ring of beauty. The Brahms symphony is a dramatic piece with many drops which would suddenly start to get calm and then drop once more. I think it’s brilliant how the performers did the entire piece from memory, it really added another bit of magic. I would certainly recommend it and give it a five star rating!

By Tom Davey, age nine

The Aurora Orchestra played at The Apex on Wednesday as part of the 2017 Bury Festival programme

I really enjoyed the show especially when all the players came off the stage up into the balconies and in the audience. I really liked how the music went up and down like someone jumping on a trampoline. I was surprised how fast they moved their hands and neck! One last thank you to all the people who planned this. I will go again and I will give it a five star rating because I really enjoyed it.

By Rhyanna Meekings, age 10

When I got in the venue the vibe of the Aurora Orchestra pulled me in. The way the artists caught my attention. How they played in a tone and pitch made me feel amazing. The part that confused me was when there were so many artists playing I didn’t know where I was, from one note to another. The venue seemed very stable and posh. The lighting was amazing and fascinating. From one piece to the other they would change. The way the stage was just darker than the audience. One of the cello players really intrigued me, their facial expressions and jolty movements. It was strange the way the musicians got upset in parts of the music, it made me feel shocked how music can make you feel. Violinists were my favourite part because they seemed very relaxed and they were enjoying it. I loved it, especially the pizzicato. The part when they started playing around us filled me with enjoyment. It was very exciting being inside such a professional venue I would rate it 10 out of 10.

By Ned Coles, age 10

The Aurora Orchestra is an orchestra which plays by memory and played Brahms 1. They played great music playing violins, double basses, huge drums, clarinets, flutes and many more. The conductor Nicholas Collon knew a lot about Brahms and knew what to do. The funny thing was after each performance people were clapping for ages! The music was amazing and in the last part the performers split up and stood in random parts of the crowd and played. It was like a huge celebration. There were loads of music like a huge explosion of music and harmony. I would rate this a terrific 10 out of 10! I loved the last part because I loved the way they split up and played. It was terrific, outstanding and extraordinary. I would recommend it to everyone.

By Sam Macaulay, age 10