RESULTS: County council elections

The votes are in and being counted today for the county council elections.

The results for Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire County Councils will be announced throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the results are in for Essex County Council, where the Conservatives held onto power with an increased majority.

The Conservatives have 56 seats with the Liberal Democrats winning seven, six for Labour, two for Canvey Island Independent Party, two Independents, one seat for the Greens and one seat for the Independent Loughton Residents Association.

SUFFOLK

Blackbourn

Cyrille Bouché, Labour

Joanna Spicer, Conservative

Turnout:

Bosmere

Terence Carter, Green

Tony Elliott, Labour

Steve Phillips, Liberal Democrat

Anne Whybrow, Conservative

Turnout:

Brandon

Susan Dean, Labour

Stephen Frost, Conservative

Victor Lukaniuk, West Suffolk Independents

Reg Silvester, UKIP

Turnout:

Clare

Robin Davies, Labour

Mary Evans, Conservative

Stuart Letten, UKIP

Alex Rolph, Liberal Democrat

Turnout:

Cosford

Robert Lindsaygreen

Philip Mutton, Conservative

Rickaby Shearly-Sanders, Labour

Leon Stedman, UKIP

Turnout:

Eastgate and Moreton Hall

Trevor Beckwith, Independent

Chris Lale, Liberal Democrat

Peter Thompson, Conservative

Elle Zwandahl, Labour

Turnout:

Gipping Valley

David Bosworth, UKIP

Julie Cuninghame, Labour

John Field, Liberal Democrat

David Penny, Green

John Whitehead, Conservative

Turnout:

Hardwick

Nicola Iannelli-Popham, Labour

Helen Korfanty, Liberal Democrat

Sara Rae, Green

Richard Rout, Conservative

Turnout:

Hartismere

Jessica Fleming, Conservative

Anthony Scott-Robinson, Labour

Josh Townsley, Liberal Democrat

Rowland Warboys, Green

Turnout:

Haverhill Cangle

Maureen Byrne, Labour

Lewis Curtis, Liberal Democrat

Julian Flood, UKIP

Paula Fox, Conservative

Quillon Fox, Conservative

Ken Rolph, Liberal Democrat

David Smith, Labour

Turnout:

Haverhill East & Kedington

Oliver Forder, Liberal Democrat

David Roach, Conservative

Jason Simpkin, Labour

Ant Williams, UKIP

Turnout:

Melford

Richard Kemp, Independent

Peter Lynham, UKIP

Margaret Maybury, Conservative

John Smith, Green

Paul Watson, Labour

Turnout:

Mildenhall

Louis Busuttil, Conservative

David Chandler, Independent

Kevin Yarrow, Labour

Turnout:

Newmarket and Red Lodge

Andrew Appleby, West Suffolk Independents

Roger Dicker, UKIP

Andrew Gillett, Liberal Democrat

Robin Millar, Conservative

Joy Uney, Labour

Turnout:

Row Heath

Ralph Brownie,Liberal Democrat

Jack Fawbert, Labour

David Gathercole, Independent

Colin Noble, Conservative

John Smith, Independent

Turnout:

Stowmarket North & Stowupland

John Curle, Liberal Democrat

Gary Green, Conservative

Susan Hollands, Labour

Keith Welham, Green

Turnout:

Stowmarket South

Nikki Betts, Labour

Max Betts-Davies, Green

Nicholas Gowrley,Conservative

Keith Scarff, Liberal Democrat

Stephen Searle, UKIP

Turnout:

Thedwastre North

Ursula Ajimal, Labour

Jon James, Liberal Democrat

Andy Mellen, Green

Jane Storey, Conservative

Turnout:

Thedwastre South

Philip Cockell, Labour

Gilly Morgan, Conservative

Penny Otton, Liberal Democrat

Turnout:

Thingoe North

Beccy Hopfensperger,Conservative

Frederick Rowell, Labour and Co-operative

Peter Turner, Liberal Democrat

Turnout:

Thingoe South

Hilary Appleton, Labour

Dawn Dicker, UKIP

Zigurds Kronbergs, Liberal Democrat

Karen Soons, Conservative

Turnout:

Thredling

Matthew Hicks, Conservative

David Payne, Liberal Democrat

Stan Robinson, Labour

Turnout:

Tower

Quentin Cornish,Labour

Mark Ereira, Green

Robert Everitt, Conservative

Alex Griffin, Labour

Paul Hopfensperger, Independent

Julia Lale, Liberal Democrat

David Nettleton, Independent

Sheena Rawlings, Liberal Democrat

Turnout:

Upper Gipping

Glen Horn,Conservative

Andrew Stringer, Green

Mark Valladares,Liberal Democrat

Terry Wilson, Labour

Turnout:

NORFOLK

Feltwell

John Crofts, Liberal Democrats

Martin Storey, Conservative

Peter Wortley, Labour

Turnout:

The Brecks

Brenda Canham, Labour

Fabian Eagle, Conservative

Ian Minto, Liberal Democrat

Sandra Walmsley, Green

Turnout:

Thetford East

Roy Brame, Conservative

Mike Brindle, Labour

Denis Crawford, UKIP

Turnout:

Thetford West

Jane James, Conservative

Terry Jermy, Labour

John Newton, UKIP

Turnout:

ESSEX

Hedingham

Steve Bolter, Liberal Democrat, 541

Bill Edwards, Labour, 592

David Finch, Conservative, 3222 (Elected)

David Holmes, Green, 242

David Huxler, UKIP, 371

Turnout: 34.11 per cent

Thaxted

Paul Allington, Green, 304

Lorna Howe, UKIP, 325

Peter Simmons, Labour, 405

Simon Walsh, Conservative, 2710 (Elected)

Antoinette Wattebot, Liberal Democrat, 954

Turnout: 33.62 per cent

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Linton

John Bald, Conservative

Henry Batchelor, Liberal Democrat

Paul Richardson, Green

Ernie Turkington, Labour

Turnout:

Duxford

Matthew Barton, Green

Peter McDonald, Liberal Democrat

Jackie Scott, Labour

Peter Topping, Conservative

Turnout: