RESULTS: County council elections

The votes are in and being counted today for the county council elections.
The results for Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire County Councils will be announced throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the results are in for Essex County Council, where the Conservatives held onto power with an increased majority.
The Conservatives have 56 seats with the Liberal Democrats winning seven, six for Labour, two for Canvey Island Independent Party, two Independents, one seat for the Greens and one seat for the Independent Loughton Residents Association.
SUFFOLK
Blackbourn
Cyrille Bouché, Labour
Joanna Spicer, Conservative
Bosmere
Terence Carter, Green
Tony Elliott, Labour
Steve Phillips, Liberal Democrat
Anne Whybrow, Conservative
Brandon
Susan Dean, Labour
Stephen Frost, Conservative
Victor Lukaniuk, West Suffolk Independents
Reg Silvester, UKIP
Clare
Robin Davies, Labour
Mary Evans, Conservative
Stuart Letten, UKIP
Alex Rolph, Liberal Democrat
Cosford
Robert Lindsaygreen
Philip Mutton, Conservative
Rickaby Shearly-Sanders, Labour
Leon Stedman, UKIP
Eastgate and Moreton Hall
Trevor Beckwith, Independent
Chris Lale, Liberal Democrat
Peter Thompson, Conservative
Elle Zwandahl, Labour
Gipping Valley
David Bosworth, UKIP
Julie Cuninghame, Labour
John Field, Liberal Democrat
David Penny, Green
John Whitehead, Conservative
Hardwick
Nicola Iannelli-Popham, Labour
Helen Korfanty, Liberal Democrat
Sara Rae, Green
Richard Rout, Conservative
Hartismere
Jessica Fleming, Conservative
Anthony Scott-Robinson, Labour
Josh Townsley, Liberal Democrat
Rowland Warboys, Green
Haverhill Cangle
Maureen Byrne, Labour
Lewis Curtis, Liberal Democrat
Julian Flood, UKIP
Paula Fox, Conservative
Quillon Fox, Conservative
Ken Rolph, Liberal Democrat
David Smith, Labour
Haverhill East & Kedington
Oliver Forder, Liberal Democrat
David Roach, Conservative
Jason Simpkin, Labour
Ant Williams, UKIP
Melford
Richard Kemp, Independent
Peter Lynham, UKIP
Margaret Maybury, Conservative
John Smith, Green
Paul Watson, Labour
Mildenhall
Louis Busuttil, Conservative
David Chandler, Independent
Kevin Yarrow, Labour
Newmarket and Red Lodge
Andrew Appleby, West Suffolk Independents
Roger Dicker, UKIP
Andrew Gillett, Liberal Democrat
Robin Millar, Conservative
Joy Uney, Labour
Row Heath
Ralph Brownie,Liberal Democrat
Jack Fawbert, Labour
David Gathercole, Independent
Colin Noble, Conservative
John Smith, Independent
Stowmarket North & Stowupland
John Curle, Liberal Democrat
Gary Green, Conservative
Susan Hollands, Labour
Keith Welham, Green
Stowmarket South
Nikki Betts, Labour
Max Betts-Davies, Green
Nicholas Gowrley,Conservative
Keith Scarff, Liberal Democrat
Stephen Searle, UKIP
Thedwastre North
Ursula Ajimal, Labour
Jon James, Liberal Democrat
Andy Mellen, Green
Jane Storey, Conservative
Thedwastre South
Philip Cockell, Labour
Gilly Morgan, Conservative
Penny Otton, Liberal Democrat
Thingoe North
Beccy Hopfensperger,Conservative
Frederick Rowell, Labour and Co-operative
Peter Turner, Liberal Democrat
Thingoe South
Hilary Appleton, Labour
Dawn Dicker, UKIP
Zigurds Kronbergs, Liberal Democrat
Karen Soons, Conservative
Thredling
Matthew Hicks, Conservative
David Payne, Liberal Democrat
Stan Robinson, Labour
Tower
Quentin Cornish,Labour
Mark Ereira, Green
Robert Everitt, Conservative
Alex Griffin, Labour
Paul Hopfensperger, Independent
Julia Lale, Liberal Democrat
David Nettleton, Independent
Sheena Rawlings, Liberal Democrat
Upper Gipping
Glen Horn,Conservative
Andrew Stringer, Green
Mark Valladares,Liberal Democrat
Terry Wilson, Labour
NORFOLK
Feltwell
John Crofts, Liberal Democrats
Martin Storey, Conservative
Peter Wortley, Labour
The Brecks
Brenda Canham, Labour
Fabian Eagle, Conservative
Ian Minto, Liberal Democrat
Sandra Walmsley, Green
Thetford East
Roy Brame, Conservative
Mike Brindle, Labour
Denis Crawford, UKIP
Thetford West
Jane James, Conservative
Terry Jermy, Labour
John Newton, UKIP
ESSEX
Hedingham
Steve Bolter, Liberal Democrat, 541
Bill Edwards, Labour, 592
David Finch, Conservative, 3222 (Elected)
David Holmes, Green, 242
David Huxler, UKIP, 371
Turnout: 34.11 per cent
Thaxted
Paul Allington, Green, 304
Lorna Howe, UKIP, 325
Peter Simmons, Labour, 405
Simon Walsh, Conservative, 2710 (Elected)
Antoinette Wattebot, Liberal Democrat, 954
Turnout: 33.62 per cent
CAMBRIDGESHIRE
Linton
John Bald, Conservative
Henry Batchelor, Liberal Democrat
Paul Richardson, Green
Ernie Turkington, Labour
Duxford
Matthew Barton, Green
Peter McDonald, Liberal Democrat
Jackie Scott, Labour
Peter Topping, Conservative
