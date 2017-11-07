Restaurant in national guide for second time

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant has been featured in the TATLER Restaurant Guide 2018.

Maison Bleue, a French restaurant in Churchgate Street, was one of only 30 UK establishments to be recognised in the magazine.

This is the second year that the restaurant, owned by Pascal and Karen Canevet, has been featured in the guide.

“I feel very honouredto be included for another year,” said Pascal.

“It takes a lot of dedication and creativity to consistently achieve at this level.”

The 108 Garage in London scooped the Restaurant of the Year award.