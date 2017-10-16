Restaurant damaged after Cycle King fire to reopen

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant which was damaged by a massive fire at a neighbouring shop is to reopen tomorrow.

Francela was forced to close after the blaze destroyed Cycle King, on Angel Hill, on September 29.

Firefighters tackle the serious fire at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Andy Abbott.

The Mediterranean restaurant, which launched in December, suffered smoke and water damage and its kitchen roof was destroyed.

Manager Salih Akman said they will reopen from noon tomorrow (October 17) following repairs.

“We’re very happy and we’re glad it didn’t take too long,” he said. “Everything is fine now and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers again.”

Meanwhile, The One Bull pub which also suffered damage aims to reopen for mid-November and Cycle King plans to open a temporary shop in Bury while the Angel Hill shop is rebuilt.