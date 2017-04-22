Residents say plans for access road in Ixworth will create a ‘serious danger’

Worried residents say plans for a new access road will create a serious danger for schoolchildren.

The concerns centre on the re-opening of Walsham Road in Ixworth, as part of access plans for a new housing development.

Walsham Road was originally closed 30 years ago with the creation of Ixworth bypass.

It runs in front of Ixworth Free School, Coltsfoot Close, a residential cul-de-sac, and Thistledown Drive.

The re-opening is being designed as part of plans by Persimmon Homes to build 90 new homes – the largest development in the village’s history.

“At present, Ixworth Free School caters for around 200-250 children and Walsham Road already gets very busy with parents dropping off their children,” said Ixworth resident Gary Howard.

“The first many knew of these plans were through notices posted on lamp posts two to three weeks ago.

“Opening up Walsham Road will not only create through traffic but also create a dangerous rat-run through the village, right in front of a school.

“It just doesn’t make any sense and we should be avoiding accident blackspots, rather than planning them.”

The site has been subject to debate for a number of years.

Previous plans for a ‘ghost junction’ on to the bypass met with strong opposition from residents, parish, borough and county councillors.

But following an appeal, permission was granted in May last year by the National Planning Inspectorate.

“This has been rumbling on for years now with early plans being submitted at one point for a five arm roundabout, which we were all fully in support of,” said Ben Lord, parish council chairman.

“The whole development needs to be considered in terms of the resulting pressures on education, health and recreation facilities.’

The parish council met to discuss the access plans at a dedicated meeting on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said: “We have submitted a planning application at Crown Lane, Ixworth, for 90 homes.

“The site has been allocated by the council for development and the proposed site access has planning approval granted on appeal where the concerns of the local residents were taken into consideration.”

No-one was available for comment regarding the re-opening of Walsham Road.