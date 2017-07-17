Residents and groups to benefit from new Breckland lottery

Breckland Councillors have approved proposals to set up a local authority lottery – which would see residents and local good causes benefit.

It would see 60 per cent of ticket sales going to voluntary and charity groups across the district, while players could win prizes from free tickets to a future draw, up to a £25,000 jackpot.

Breckland Council will now progress proposals and seek an external lottery management company to organise and run the lottery on its behalf.

It is expected it will cost £1 to play, with players able to select which local good cause they would like to support.

A percentage of proceeds will also go into a general funding pot, which the council would distribute to local charities and voluntary groups in the form of grants.

The remainder of the money raised will go towards running costs, with none going to the Council itself.