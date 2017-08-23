Rehab charity to sell Bury St Edmunds townhouse

A drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity is looking to sell its Bury St Edmunds premises to clear debts.

Focus12 is hoping to be able to secure its future by selling off its three-storey townhouse – the one with the iconic green door – in Risbygate Street.

The property, which potentially has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen, garden room and garden, is currently undergoing valuations but it is thought the sale could fetch almost twice the charity’s £250,000 debt.

Chief executive Tony Kimber said selling it would put the charity in a ‘really strong position’ where it is debt free, has both working capital and reserves, can develop its treatment programme and is able to help more people.

He said: “Focus12 is 20 years old this year and my team here, the trustees and I are really keen to build a really solid base to grow from, and by doing so ensure we are here for another 20 years.

“We’re really proud of the work we do and that we are taking this amazing charity that Chip [Somers] started forward and developing it.”

The charity, whose former clients include comedian Russell Brand, does, however, plan to stay in Bury.

Mr Kimber explained: “We already rent the building next door and use it for the majority of the client work and with a little tweak around we can all move in there. It’s actually more suited to our operation.”

“The power of the green door will come with us and we will make sure our new front door is painted the same green colour,” he added.