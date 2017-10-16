Red sky caused by dust and debris, not the apocalypse

The sun and sky glowed red across the country today in what many speculated was the end of the world.

There were various reports earlier today across social media of a red sky in London, which then spread across more of the country.

People instantly took to social media to give their guess as to what could be causing it, with the apocalypse among those things suggested.

But BBC weatherman Simon King said that the colour change was due to Hurricane Ophelia, which tore through parts of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland today.

He said that the strong winds were carrying dust from the Sahara Desert, as well as debris from forest fires in Spain and Portugal, scattering shorter wavelength blue light and making it appear red.