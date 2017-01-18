Red Lodge woman denies plotting ex-partner’s murder

A woman accused of helping to plot the murder of her ex-partner at his home in Bury St Edmunds has denied any involvement, a court has heard.

Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of Jonathan Catchpole.

The prosecution claim Deferia, who described the ending of her five year relationship with Mr Catchpole as ‘acrimonious’, played a role in a plot to end his life.

On August 4, 2015, Mr Catchpole was shot in the chest at close range with a sawn-off shotgun by three intruders who pushed their way into his flat and overpowered him.

The prosecution claim before the shotgun was fired, one of the men shouted: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

It is alleged Deferia had searched for floor plans of the flat in Forum Court, Bury, days before the attack took place.

The court heard how Mr Catchpole was first taken to Addebrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, for emergency treatment and then moved to Papworth.

It was at Papworth that doctors removed 40 shotgun pellets together with cartridge wadding from the wound in his chest and abdomen which had missed vital organs.

Mr Catchpole was allowed out of hospital seven days later after what medical staff described as an ‘uncomplicated’ recovery, said prosecutor Joanne Eley.

The jury was told that police records showed how following her arrest, Deferia became tearful and upset as she sat in a cell and said she was confused as to why she was there.

Miss Eley said that throughout a series of interviews with detectives, Deferia replied ‘no comment’ to all questions but on each occasion handed over a pre-prepared statement setting out her position.

In the statement, Deferia denied any knowledge or involvement in a plot to have Mr Catchpole murdered or any involvement in damage caused to his property or threats made against him.

Deferia, who worked as a £25,000 a year credit controller at her father’s building materials business, has no previous convictions and it was the first time she had been in custody, said Miss Eley.

In one statement, Deferia explained that while she never wrote a threatening note, her fingerprints could have appeared on the paper as she sometimes refilled a printer in the office where she worked.

Last year Deferia’s father, Suffolk businessman Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, near Needham Market, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset, and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset, were convicted of conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole.

In a statement, Deferia said that in addition to her father, she knew Baker, who was her cousin’s partner, but had no knowledge of the other three men.

The trial continues.