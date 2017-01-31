Red Lodge man found guilty of sex offences is jailed for four years

A man from Red Lodge has been jailed after a jury convicted him of sexual offences.

Carl Turner had denied the offences but was today (Tuesday) found guilty following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge David Goodin sentenced Turner, of Elderberry Road, Red Lodge, to four years imprisonment and ordered him to sign the sexual offences register.

Turner, 34, had pleaded not guilty to four offences of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity but was found guilty.

He had pleaded guilty to another charge of sexual assault and was cleared of an allegation of rape to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Giving evidence during the trial, the alleged victim said that while sharing a taxi with Turner after they left the Brazilia nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, he had suggested she stayed at a house of one of his relatives instead of going to her sister’s.

The woman, who had been celebrating her birthday at the club, told the jury that she had said she would sleep on a sofa at the property in Bury but when Turner could not find spare pillows and blankets he said it would be easier if she slept in a bed with him.

She had woken to find Turner touching her between her legs and said she was ‘completely shocked’ and pretended that she was still asleep, said the woman.

The woman told the court that she pretended to be still sleeping because she was frightened and embarrassed.

As soon as it was daylight and realised that Turner was sleeping she had left the house, said the alleged victim.

Cross examined by defence barrister Joanne Eley, the woman denied inventing the allegations and said she was ‘telling the truth 100 per cent’.

Turner told the jury that although he had shared a bed with the woman, he had at no time ever touched her.

He claimed that after arriving at his relative’s house the woman had said she did not want to sleep on a sofa and asked if she could sleep in a bed with him.

Giving evidence, Turner said nothing had happened between them.

When Miss Eley asked Turner if he had raped or sexually assaulted the woman he said: “I did not.”