Red Lodge man, 38, has been missing since Wednesday evening

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 38-year-old man from Red Lodge.

Scott Courtney-Wines was last seen at his home address in Warren Road, Red Lodge at around 10pm on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, of slim build with ‘skinhead’ style hair and stubble. He usually wears a hat or a hoodie with the hood up. It’s believed he left the house on foot.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Scott or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting cad SC-23112017-164.