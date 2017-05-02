Record turnout for Mid and West Suffolk Show

Organisers of this year’s Mid and West Suffolk Show are celebrating the highest attendance figures in the event’s history.

Around 3,500 people attended the show at Stonham Barns Leisure and Retail Village on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, with a host of attractions from traction engine rides to dancing dogs.

Mid and West Suffolk Show, Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal Noah Goldfinch aged 7 with his Dalmatian pup Apollo Picture Mark Westley

“Despite the weather, which was overcast and often windy, it was a bumper year for visitors and we are delighted with how the weekend went,” said Gordon Milne, events manager.

“The show is a focal point to celebrate all things Suffolk, and the surrounding counties, with people coming from all over East Anglia, and indeed the country, to both visit us and help provide attractions.

“Highlights this year included the Xtreme Stunt Team from Yorkshire performing stunts and displays on motorcycles and mountain bikes, the Lowest Dog Display team with some of the dogs even dancing on two legs, and the ever popular traction engine rides.”

The main events, also including 50 Viking re-enactors and falcon displays, take place in the 25-acre showground. Visitors also took time out for a spot of shopping at retail village, as well as visiting the trade, craft and charity stalls.

Mid and West Suffolk Show, Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal Katherines Kitchen Harlstone with Katherine Green Picture Mark Westley

Charities present this year included East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice and SERV.

“There has been continued investment at Stonham Barns over the last few years and we are thrilled so many people came along this year, breaking all records,” said Mr Milne.

“We would welcome local input and ideas for what people would like to see in future years to help us celebrate the region’s rich heritage.”

For more pictures see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.