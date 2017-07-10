Record number of cyclists join Women on Wheels

A record number of women used pedal power during a cycle ride to generate money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Starting from Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, 227 cyclists took on either 10, 25, 50 or 75 mile routes for the fourth annual Women on Wheels (WOW) ride.

The event on Sunday was launched by Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill.

She said: “Women on Wheels is such a wonderful community event giving ladies a chance to raise money for a very worthwhile cause and at the same time encouraging them to get active. This event is a great example of partnership working and as always, it wouldn’t happen without the hard work of the organisers and of course the dedication of local volunteers.”

It was organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Sport with sponsorship from specialist bike retailer Revel Outdoors.

Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft Leisure’s development director, said: “We were thrilled with the positive response to this year’s event which is growing every year.

“There were so many ladies out on their bikes, having a good time and enjoying the lovely weather.

“Cycling is a great way to appreciate our beautiful county and this event helps us in our ambition to become England’s Most Active County.”

George Chilvers, community fund-raiser at the hospice, thanked all of the cyclist and volunteers who took part.

He added: “We were delighted to have had a record number of women sign up for this year’s Women On Wheels; with 227 women registered it was a great day and will have raised vital funds.”

For more pictures, see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.