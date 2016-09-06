Record-breaking year for classic car show at Fornham St Martin

It was a record-breaking year for the seventh Classic and Sports Cars event by the Lake at Fornham St Martin on Sunday.

More than four-and-a-half thousand visitors flocked to see the 665 vehicles and motorbikes – beating the previous record of 630 – on display.

Cars by the lake in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care Pictured: Bob Bell under the bonnet of his 1967 Triumph TR4A ANL-160509-090359009

The annual event at Hall Farm is expected to raise more than £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Austin Cornish, event organiser, said: “Classic and Sports Cars by the Lake has established a loyal following of exhibitors and visitors over the years and seeing everyone on the day enjoying themselves is a credit to everyone involved in the planning and organising of the event.

“The cars and bikes really are the stars of the show and the number of entries this year surpassed all our hopes.

“We are grateful to all of the owners, exhibitors and clubs who joined us on the day. It’s a brilliant family day out that supports a charity which provides a vital service to our community.

Cars by the lake in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care Pictured: Laguna ANL-160509-090225009

“I would also like to thank Andrew and Gina Long, who kindly host the event at Hall Farm, Greene and Greene our main sponsor as well as all of the many local sponsors and supporters.

“Their help and support is much appreciated, as is the dedication of the organising committee and the volunteers who help on the day.”

Cars by the lake in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care ANL-160509-085841009