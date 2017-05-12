Recognition for West Suffolk Hospital’s Shining Lights

Staff at West Suffolk Hospital have been recognised for their dedication, compassion and commitment at an awards ceremony.

Shining Lights 2017 celebrated examples of innovation, teamwork, leadership and outstanding contribution across West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The 17 categories included the Bury Free Press Patient Choice Award for which readers nominated staff, who go the extra mile with the care and service they provide.

The award went to the ward F5 team who were put forward by Stephen Wilkes, of Alphamstone, Bures.

Mr Wilkes, who was a cancer surgery patient, said: “They all worked as a team under sometimes very trying conditions with care, consideration and a great sense of humour.”

Senior neurological physiotherapist Louise Boardman was shortlisted for the Patient Choice Award after being nominated by Janet Banks, of Great Barton.

Mrs Banks was referred to Mrs Boardman after contracting swine flu in Barbados.

Mrs Boardman went the ‘extra mile’ in her work and visited Mrs Banks when she was admitted to intensive care following a seprate incident.

Also shortlisted for the Bury Free Press award was inflammatory bowel disease nurse Tracey Bailey, who was put forward by Timothy Drain, of Stowmarket.

He was referred for treatment for Crohn’s Disease.

“As an in or outpatient there was nobody that put in more effort to look after me at any point,” he said.

