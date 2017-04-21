‘Reckless’ cash machine raiders who hit Bury bank get 92 years jail

Seven men who used explosions to raid cash machines across the UK have been jailed for a total of 92 years.

The way the men attacked the machines, including one in 2015 at Barclays Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, was called dangerous and reckless by investigating officers.

Barclays in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds

They were captured after a covert investigation conducted by Titan, the Northwest Regional Organised Crime Unit, whose leader Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Green, said: “These seven individuals believed they were untouchable and they used dangerous tactics in targeting ATM’s, which clearly put members of the public at risk.”

They used stolen trucks and cars and slept with their equipment and fuel in the articulated lorry trailer they used to get to riads.

Andrew White, 28, of Exeter Street, St Helens, was sentenced to 19 years jail with a further two years on license, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and was found guilty of conspiracy to cause explosions.

Anthony White, 26, of Kingswood, Huyton, received 16 years jail after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to cause explosions.

Nanu Miah, 28, of Sparbrook, Birmingham, who admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and was found guilty of conspiracy to cause explosions, got life imprisonment and will be only eligible for parole after a minimum of nine years.

Anthony Conroy, 29, of Wavertree Vale, Wavertree was sentenced to 12 years jail; Carl Cavanagh, 33, of Barford, Huyton, was sentenced to 11 years and Michael Galea, 41, of Gregson Road, Prescot, received 15 years, after all pleaded guilty of both offences.

Gary Carey, 40, of Burford Road Liverpool, received 10 years jail to begin oncompletion of his current sentence. Carey was found guilty of conspiracy to cause an explosion.

The judge also issued Serious Crime Prevention Orders on all seven men, which is a specified order to protect the public by preventing, restricting or disrupting involvement by the individuals in serious crime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The order is specific to the individual, begins upon their release and will last for five years. The order may include travel, financial, business, communication and association restrictions.

Click here for our story on the raids, investigation and earlier trial