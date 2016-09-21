Rebranding for Suffolk’s annual business festival

There is a new look to this year’s Business Festival, which has been designed to acknowledge its status as the eastern region’s leading event of its kind.

The festival was launched by St Edmundsbury Borough Council in 2011 and over the years it has grown to include events across the whole of West Suffolk.

So this year the organisers have commissioned the creation of a new branding and logo for the festival, which runs from October 4 to October 14.

The new designs has been created by Kate Greenaway of Bury St Edmunds-based Frontroom Creative.

Leader of St Edmundsbury, Cllr John Griffiths said: “The festival has become a hugely popular and successful event which brings businesses together, widens their knowledge and helps to generate new leads.

“The festival has always had a regional appeal, and we want the new logo to further highlight West Suffolk as a place to do business.

“With so many of the events now being held at venues across the two districts and with partners including MENTA, the Chamber of Commerce and the LEPs all involved, we felt the time was right to acknowledge this with a new branding for the business festival.”

Cllr James Waters, leader of partner organisation Forest Heath District Council, said: “West Suffolk councils prides themselves on creating the opportunities for businesses to connect with each other, to grow their sales and create new employment for the local area.

“This year’s festival also includes a special business breakfast with the Newmarket and District Chamber of Commerce at which we will be discussing the challenges and options for creating new industry and jobs in Mildenhall with the closure of the airbase – so book up for your festival events now.”

Featured events include the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce lunch with Jerome Mayhew, managing director of GoApe, the Menta Trade Fair, and a Bank of England breakfast event at which there will be an update on the latest economic forecasts.

There will also be a chance to find out more about the benefits of apprenticeships at a networking lunch, a seminar on intellectual property and how it can impact on SMEs, a creative thinking workshop, plus events looking at how to get the best out of social media, website optimisation, robotics in farming and much more.

Details of events are available at www.businessfestival.org