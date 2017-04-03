Real life lessons for Barnham pupils

New life and a glowing Ofsted report are just some of the reasons staff and pupils at Barnham CEVC Primary School have to celebrate.

Its lessons on life cycles and the spring season have taken on new meaning following the arrival of four one-day-old lambs and half a dozen yellow chicks.

The lambs are on loan, along with two ewes, from a local shepherd, while the chicks, part of the school’s successful chick-hatching programme, will move from their brooder box to a coop where pupils will help look after them.

And, adding to the excitement, is the result of an Ofsted inspection on March 8 in which the school has kept its ‘good’ rating.

Headteacher Amy Arnold said: “It’s been a really good week – chicks, lambs and a cracking good Ofsted report. We definitely have a spring in our step.”