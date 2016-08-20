READERS’ PICTURES: From the Bury Free Press of Friday, August 19

This week’s winner is Jon Christie with this picture of a ‘bumble bee having a good lick of the flowers’.

Jon, from Great Livermere, wins the chance to have his picture made into an A3 canvas print courtesy of Denny Bros’ Sprint Print service, in King’s Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Daisy and clouds by Kieran Elson ANL-160714-112839001

Alternatively, he can choose to have five smaller glossy prints.

Kieren Elson, from Bury St Edmunds, took this close-up picture of a daisy with a beautiful blue sky and clouds as a backdrop.

This picture of a young great spotted woodpecker being fed by its parent was taken in her Horringer garden by Krysten Newby.

Send your pictures to mailto:news@buryfreepress.co.uk. Please put ‘Reader Picture’ inthe subject line and include your name, full postal address (we’ll need it if you’re a winner) and some information about the picture.