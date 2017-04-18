Reaction to Prime Minister Theresa May’s snap General Election

Politicians in the area are giving their reaction to Theresa May’s decision to call a snap General Election on June 8.

Jo Churchill, Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, said: “Although the Prime Minister’s decision to hold a General Election was a surprise I’m firmly behind her and I do think it’s the right decision.

“If we work hard and show the country what we can deliver with a proper mandate then with strong leadership we can provide the stability and certainty not only as we go into the (Brexit) negotiations but also beyond our exit from the EU.

“I’m looking forward to going out and fighting for my seat.”

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk, said: “I look forward to the General Election on June 8.

“Britain needs strong leadership, and this election will give people the chance to vote for that leadership, to strengthen our negotiating hand in Europe, and give the certainty the country needs.

“Only a vote for the Conservatives can provide this leadership.

“Locally I am proud to stand on my record of more jobs, more investment, and as a strong voice for local people.

“It is an honour to represent West Suffolk in Parliament, and I hope I can persuade people to vote Conservative so I can continue doing this job which I love, and represent the people of West Suffolk.”

Vicky Ford, Conseravtive MEP for the East of England, said: “In the past month I have been knocking on doors and talking to people in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk with our Conservative candidates for county council elections.

“I have been in areas that have previously seen a strong vote for Labour, Liberal Democrats and UKIP.

“On the doorsteps there is massive support from voters for Theresa May.

“A General Election result with a significant majority will allow her to lead with increased certainty. This will strengthen her negotiation position in the important discussions ahead and deliver the best outcomes for the UK.”