Rare-blooded man, Tony, donates blood for the 100th time

A man with a rare blood type has been awarded a medal after donating blood for the 100th time in Bury St Edmunds.

Tony Allen, 55, of Southgate Street, has the rare blood type O RH negative which is the only one that can be given to anyone regardless of their own blood type.

His blood is also KELL negative which means that it contains immunogenic antigens and is most often used in the special baby care unit or to help those who are seriously ill.

He donated blood for the 100th time last week at an NHS Blood mobile session at the Athenaeum in Angel Hill. He was presented with a medal from NHS Blood and Transplant as thanks for his contribution.

Mr Allen, who has worked for ingredients manufacturer Treatt for 29 years, donated blood for the first time in 1980, when he was just 18, and has donated almost 100 pints of blood since then. Today, he donates blood four times per year.

He said: “Donating blood is something I really believe in.

“It’s something that I started doing at 18 and have just continued doing.

“Since I started working at Treatt I have seen friends and work colleagues who have received multiple pints of blood and blood products and I’m glad to be able to help.”

The Health and Safety Manager at Treatt, Ken Ferguson, said: “As a company we are keen to support any employees who wish to donate blood.

“Congratulations to Tony from everyone at Treatt on this significant achievement.”

People in Bury St Edmunds are being urged by NHS Blood and Transplant to donate this autumn to keep their stocks up. For more information visit www.nhsbt.uk.