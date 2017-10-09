Raptors fly in to RAF Lakenheath

One of the USAF’s most advanced fighters is making a flying to RAF Lakenheath.

F-22 Raptors, from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrived at Lakenheath yesterday for air training with other Europe-based US aircraft and NATO allies.

A USAF spokesman said: “While in European theatre, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the United Kingdom to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.”

The 62ft long F-22 is capable of twice the speed of sound and can reach 50,000 ft. Each of the jets costs $143 milion. It has advanced electronics intended to allow it to track and attack airborne threats before it is itself detected and is highly manoeuvrable.