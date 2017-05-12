Ram Meadow family fun day gives to charity

A family fun day at Bury Town Football Club’s Ram Meadow was organised last week in aid of Livabilty Icanho.

The event was organised by Chris Isted, his sister Vicki Hart and other members of their family.

The Isteds have seen first- hand how the charity works.

Chris and Vicki’s father, Alan, had a stroke a year ago and has been in the care of Icanho for eight months.

Livability Icanho, at Stowmarket, is a centre which provides highly specialised community rehabilitation for adults who have acquired brain injuries, including strokes.

Alan’s wife Kim said:“Alan lost his speech and some movement in his body, Icanho have been helping him over time to get back to some normality but his treatment with them is coming to an end,

“Some people don’t get the chance to take advantage of the marvellous work they do,I cannot praise them enough, they just want to help as many people as possible.”

Icanho wants a hydro therapy pool to help with patients’ rehabilitation and after Chris and Vicki saw the help and support given to their dad they got the idea of staging a fund-raising fun day.

Bury Town gave the use of the ground and pitch for free as Alan had previously worked for the club as a physiotherapist.

He also worked for the RAF for 15 years and at Highpoint Prison as a fitness instructor for 13 years.

The prison supported the fun day by taking along a team for the football match.

Ex-Bury and Ipswich Town player Ian Miller was on hand to get the children involved in a football competition too.

Local companies such as The Angel and Cafe Rouge gave vouchers for a raffle and tombola and there was also a cake sale.

Kim said she couldn’t believe the day had managed to raise £500 for the good cause.

She said: “It just went so well, a huge thank must be said to everyone. We have had so much support and it was all down to Chris and Vicki, who were fantastic.

“Chris’s mates even asked ‘same time, same place next year?’ but we haven’t even thought about that yet.