Rain hits numbers at Great Barton open gardens

Hundreds of visitors walked the pavements, roads and paths of Great Barton on Saturday to visit pretty gardens normally closed to the public.

Twenty-two villagers opened their gardens for the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.

Linda Scoles, one of the organisers, said: “It actually went very well until the rain came both days, as that put a damper on the situation. We know some people didn’t come because of the rain, so we were down on numbers by a lot as a result.

“The people who did come enjoyed themselves.”

The annual event, which was being held for the ninth time, was raising funds for the village’s Holy Innocents Church and the Alzheimer’s Society.

For the first time this year a biggest/longest fruit, flower and vegetable contest was held.

The task of weighing and measuring every entry fell to Kathleen Sewter, with the proud owner of the biggest or longest in every category receiving a certificate.

“It was great fun and I think everybody embraced and enjoyed that spirit,” said Linda.

“Being the first year of the competition we weren’t sure what sort of entries we would have so we even had a set of bathroom scales at the ready.”

Great Barton Open Gardens will return on July 14 and 15, 2018.