Radio presenters Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne launch new Greene King ale

Greene King has partnered with national broadcaster Radio X to release a limited edition ale for the summer.

The new ale, Amplified, was officially unveiled in London last week by Radio X presenters Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne and will go on sale on Friday.

Amplified, a four per cent pale ale with punchy citrus and grapefruit flavours, will be available in more than 700 pubs, with 20p from every pint sold going to Global’s Make Some Noise charity, set up to give a voice to small charities.

Greene King teamed up with Radio X to release the ale as part of the pub company’s three month Summer of Sound campaign, to promote live music in pubs.

Sue Thomas-Taylor, brand director for Greene King Locals said: “We’ve been crafting ale for almost 220 years now, and with Amplified we’ve been able to capture the lively and loud personality of Radio X and couple it with the traditional legacy of Greene King, to create something truly special for ale novices and connoisseurs alike.

“The launch was a great success, and we were delighted that Chris and his colleagues from Radio X were able to join us in raising a glass of Amplified ale.”