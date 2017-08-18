Race is back and it is set to be even bigger

A tough charity challenge is returning to Barrow next month, with organisers hoping it will raise £5,000 to help fund breast cancer research.

The second Big BRO Race in aid of Suffolk Breast Cancer Now will see fund-raisers tackle a 24km bike ride (B) through countryside, 4km off-road run (R) and 25 obstacles (O) at an outdoor assault course – together making up the BRO – at The Playground, Church Farm.

Laura Hudson, who is organising the event with fellow volunteer fund-raisers from Suffolk Breast Cancer Now, is hopeful 100 people will take part and raise £5,000.

This year, the event has been sponsored by Sue and Nigel Birrell, meaning all the entry fees will go directly to the charity.

Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, after discovering a ‘dent’ in her breast. Following treatment, she was given the all-clear.

When Sue and her husband Nigel heard about the Big BRO Race, they set up a justgiving page and asked family and friends for donations to help cover the event costs, with the view their raising £1,500 could generate much more income for the charity.

Sue and Nigel will be marshalling at the event, along with students from West Suffolk College’s public services course, on September 24.

Laura, who has been fund-raising for the cause for nine years, said: “The race has a nice community feel, but also attracts people from all over to take part.”

The Big Bro race is open to anyone aged 16 or over. Entry costs £45.

To enter, go to theplaygrounduk.com/the-big-bro/