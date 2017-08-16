Putting the brakes on Bury St Edmunds’ boy racers

‘Boy racers’ who speed recklessly around Bury St Edmunds suffered a setback last week when police seized an uninsured car.

For months residents and town councillors have been complaining about so-called boy racers, nuisance drivers who cause anti-social behaviour, often late at night, on the Moreton Hall estate.

In response to the concerns raised, police have been carrying out patrols of the area and on Thursday night they got a result.

At around 9.20pm they seized a Honda Civic which was being driven without insurance in Kempson Way.

They also issued a man in his 20s with a Section 59 warning for driving in an inconsiderate manner and for driving in a manner which had or was likely to cause distress or annoyance to members of the public.

A police spokesman said the warning, which lasts for 12 months, gives officers the power to seize any vehicle that person is in if they are found to be driving in a similar manner again.

Bury Town Council has welcomed the police action as a small but positive step.

Greg Luton, town clerk, said: “Irresponsible speeding is a problem and this action is one small step to remove it from our streets.”