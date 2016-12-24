Pupils take to the stage for festive shows

Pupils at schools across West Suffolk have taken to the stage for a variety of colourful festive shows.

At Ickworth Park Primary School, in Horringer, children in Reception performed The Nativity while the lower Key Stage 2 dazzled with their rendition of ‘Cinderella Rockerfella’.

Great Heath Academy, Mildenhall ANL-161215-093609001

Meanwhile, the school’s upper Key Stage 2 show-cased ‘Mystery at Magpie Manor’ in which the audience had to work out who stole a picture.

At Lakenheath Primary School, 90 pupils in Key Stage 1 wowed audiences with a wild west spin on the nativity ‘Prickly Hay’.

Mildenhall’s Great Heath Academy’s Early Years and West Row Primary pupils performed ‘A Wriggly Nativity’.

Children from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Brookes Cambridge, in Risby, blazed a trail as they produced and directed their nativity ‘Shine Star, Shine!’.

West Row primary ANL-161215-093637001

Pupils in Hedgehog Class (Reception and Year 1) at Hartest Primary School donned their nativity costumes to welcome Gordon the donkey. He was brought by his owner Annette Staveley.

The school staged a production of ‘The Landlord’s Cat’,

Ickworth Park Primary School's Reception ANL-161215-150641001

Ickworth Park Primary School's Upper Key Stage Two ANL-161215-150706001

Ickworth Park Primary School's Lower Key Stage Two ANL-161215-150731001

Brookes Cambridge pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 blazed a trail as they produced and directed their own nativity play, 'Shine Star, Shine!'. ANL-161215-160727001