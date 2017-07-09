Pupils’ pictures take pride of place at new homes development

Eye-catching art produced by primary school pupils is now emblazoned across hoardings on a 23-home development.

Students at Great Whelnetham CEVC Primary School took part in an art competition to brighten up the hoarding at Havebury Housing Partnership’s development at former sheltered housing scheme Erskine Lodge, in the village.

The housing association and contractors Dove Jeffrey Homes asked students to draw their imaginary dream home.

The four competition winners, aged between five and 10, along with Headteacher Kath Parkin, were invited to the development for a site tour on Monday to see their pictures in pride of place. Prizes included a season’s pass to the National Trust, cinema passes and tickets to a rare breeds farm. Havebury also donated vouchers to help buy new plants and flowers for the school’s woodland garden.

Scott Bailey, Haverbury Director of Development, said: “We’re delighted we received so many fantastic designs from the children and thank them for taking part.”