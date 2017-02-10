Pupils in Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket enjoy signing and singing charity event

Pupils have been signing and singing this week to help vulnerable deaf children and adults.

Children in schools across the country took part in ‘sign2sing’, a sign language event organised by the charity SignHealth.

The 'sign2sing' event at Westgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

They learnt the words and British Sign Language signs to a song called ‘Together’ which was specially written for the event. They also raised money for the charity.

Among those taking part in Suffolk were Westgate Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, and Wood Ley Primary School, in Stowmarket.

Trina Rankin, teacher of the deaf at Westgate, said: “The hearing-impaired children at Westgate are fully integrated into the mainstream classes and therefore all their hearing peers experience signing as part of the school ethos. It was wonderful to look out onto a sea of happy faces and signing hands, as 324 children and 31 adults all cheerfully joined in the fun songs that they have learnt to sing and sign together.”

There were about 240 children involved at Wood Ley, where pupils also gave musical instrument performances.

The 'sign2sing' event at Westgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

Emma Potter, Key Stage 1 leader, said: “It was a fantastic success. All the children performed the sign2sing song to a high standard and we were impressed they all learnt to sign language to accompany the song.”

Wood Ley Primary School, in Stowmarket, were taking part in the 'sign2sing' event