Public engagement events on Hopton and Surgery GP situation

The views of patients who use the surgeries in Hopton and Stanton are being sought later this month with two engagement events.

The first will take place at Stanton Community Village Hall on Saturday, September 17 between 9.30am and 12.30pm, while the second will be held at Hopton Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday, September 29.

The drop-in events are seeking views on the findings of the Hopton and Stanton Surgeries Premises Option Appraisal, the draft outline plans to improve the practice facility in Stanton, as well as the additional services available to Hopton patients following the transfer of GP services from Hopton to Stanton.

A spokesperson for Hopton and Stanton Surgeries said: “Your views matter and will allow us to ensure that our services are working as they should, now and into the future, so we can improve the health and wellbeing of our patients.”