Pub regulars in Bury St Edmunds club together to help ‘Captain Relentless’

Regulars at a pub in Bury St Edmunds have ‘clubbed’ together to support the family of a young boy with a rare condition.

Theo Garza, who is 19 months old, was born with Metopic Craniosynostosis which means his skull wasn’t properly formed at birth.

The lively youngster, known as Captain Relentless, faced specialist surgery last April to rebuild his skull, at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

His mum Sarah, 29, works behind the bar at the Mace Bearer pub in Bury St Edmunds where the group of regulars drink every Sunday after playing golf.

The group have raised more than £35,000 over the past 10 years for different charities and chose to donate to a cause close to their local barmaid’s heart.

“While Theo was having his surgery we stayed at the Ronald McDonald House nearby which is a charity providing accommodation for people who have family undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Sarah, from Bury St Edmunds.

“It was very worrying as Theo first needed to have the front and top of his skull removed and then reconstructed so his brain would develop properly.

“Without the operation he might have developed eye sight and behavioural problems.”

Eleven regulars at the pub got together to arrange a charity golf day at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club earlier this month. They raised £805.

“Theo is a great little boy and was up and about really quickly which is why he’s known as Captain Relentless,” said golfer Mickey Stewart.