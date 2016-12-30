Proud parents welcome new arrivals on Christmas Day

Several parents had double reason to celebrate on Christmas Day as they welcomed the arrival of their newborn babies at West Suffolk Hospital.

Among the bundles of joy to be delivered on the big day was Cody David John Bowler, who was born at 5.04am weighing 8lbs 11.5oz.

Christmas Day Babies Pictured: Racheal Novak and Matt Seddon with their baby boy Leonidas Seddon and Emily Seddon (5) ANL-161228-160053009

He was 10 days overdue and had been waiting until December 25 for proud parents Gemma, 29, and Damien, 36. of Stanton.

He is the second addition to their family as they have a son Finley, aged two.

Gemma, who is a singer, said: “It was a bit of a shock. Everyone kept saying he was going to come on Christmas Day but I thought Boxing Day. “

Cody also had a taste of fame after he appeared on a Skype interview on BBC Breakfast with midwife Justine Ladds just two hours after he had been born.

Christmas Day Babies Pictured: Kayleigh Fordham and Owen Reynolds with their baby boy

He takes his middle names David and John from Damien’s late uncle and Gemma’s late granddad respectively.

Racheal Novak and Matthew Seddon, both 31, of Bury St Edmunds, welcomed their son Leonidas David Douglas Seddon at 9.47am. He weighed 11lbs 2.5oz and was five days overdue.

Racheal, who is a bartender at the Angel Hotel, was admitted into hospital on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

She said: “It was the best Christmas present ever.”

Christmas Day Babies Pictured: Narin Kusevra and Andy Reid with Bella-Rose Reid and Dylan Reid (3) - from Thetford ANL-161228-083724009

Leonidas is named after a Spartan king. His middle names David and Douglas are taken from Matthew’s father and Racheal’s father respectively.

He has a sister Emily, aged five, who is Matthew’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Narin Kusevra and Andy Reid, of Thetford, celebrated the arrival of daughter Bella-Rose Reid at 11.24am. Bella-Rose, who arrived five days early weighing 6lbs 3.5oz, has a brother Dylan, aged three.

Narin said: “I don’t know why but I had a feeling she would come on Christmas Day. It was the best present ever.”

Kayleigh Fordham, 20, and Owen Reynolds, 21, of Bury, had their son at 10.51pm and he weighed 5lbs 11oz. At the time of going to press, he hadn’t yet been named.

He had been due to be born on January 12.