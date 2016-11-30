Proud Judo club celebrate 30th anniversary in style

A friendly Dunstable Judo club is delighted to be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

St Katherine’s Judo Kwai, Katherine Drive, is thrilled to mark its milestone and is creating special team hoodies to celebrate.

The vibrant but disciplined club was started by coach Colin Anderson in 1986 and has seen hundreds of children pass through its doors as well as national champions.

Coach Chris Yates, 22, said: “I’ve started when I was seven - I don’t know what I’d be doing otherwise!

“We don’t force children to do competitions, we ask them if they would like to go. There’s an element of competition but it’s not our main aim.

“Judo teaches children self defence and gives them an interest. A six year old can throw an adult to the floor!”

Thomas Lovering, nine, has just become the group’s first primary national champion (under 10s), winning gold at the British Judo Council (BJC) national championships on Sunday, November 20, while the club also had success with Lisa Smith,23, who won the BJC open national championships ten years ago.

The group practise in St Katherine’s Church hall every Thursday: 7pm 6-9yr olds, 8pm 10-15 yr olds, and 9pm aged 16 plus. Visit their Twitter page: @judostk.