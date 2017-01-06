Promoter submits plans for Suffolk Business Park

Outline planning approval is being sought for the 114-acre Suffolk Business Park, in Bury St Edmunds.

The site, owned by Taylor Wimpey, includes 37 acres with Enterprise Zone status and will accommodate up to two million square feet of business, distribution and industrial units.

Jaynic was appointed as development promoter in July and has now submitted an application setting out a development masterplan for B1 and B8 business use, including a potential 750,000sq ft ‘big box’ distribution warehouse on the east side of the site, and detail for the main infrastructure and landscaping.

It has also sold a 10-acre site to Treatt, a Bury-based manufacturer and supplier of flavour, fragrance and cosmetic ingredients, for an undisclosed sum and says that will finance the cost of the park’s initial infrastructure.

Treatt has been located in Bury since 1971 and will be consolidating from several locations in the town into a new 200,000sq ft global headquarter facility to be constructed within the Enterprise Zone.

Nic Rumsey, of Jaynic, said he was delighted with the swift sale of the park’s first site before having obtained planning.

Dean Taylor, Treatt’s director of operations, said: “This will be one of the most significant company developments in the last 50 years and will revolutionise almost every aspect of the business. It will enable Treatt to excite its customers even more, improve efficiency and further accelerate its growth.”

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “After so many years of very hard work by St Edmundsbury and many others, I am delighted that Suffolk Park is now rapidly moving from plans on paper to reality on the ground, alongside a new school, new community facilities, new homes and better transport links through the eastern relief road.”

Jaynic hopes its application will be approved in March and intends to have contractors start work as quickly as possible.

Anyone interested in renting or buying properties on the site should contact Hazells Chartered Surveyors on 01284 702626 or visit www.suffolk-park.uk.