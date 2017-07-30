Prizes handed out as school recognises students’ hard work

A ‘fantastic’ year at a Bury St Edmunds school was brought to a close with a prize-giving ceremony on Friday.

Three sets of prizes were handed out at County Upper School to reflect the three values all students are asked to display: to give their best; get involved and serve their community.

Just over 125 students from across the years received academic prizes for doing their best. Prizes were also given for getting involved in extra-curricular activities and for service to different areas of school life. In addition, 151 prizes for 100 per cent attendance were handed out, including to a record number of 10 Year 13 students who had 100 per cent attendance across their five years at the school.

The Heilgers Cup for outstanding service was given to Christy Williams and the Martlet Award for the Year 13 student who has best exemplified the core values went to Alastair Smith.

Ian Cox, Chairman of Governors who presented all the prizes, said: “It has been another fantastic year for County at local, regional and national level in many areas.”